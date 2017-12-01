SOCIETY

First royal engagement! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend first joint official event

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first official joint apperance in Nottingham. (Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock|AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Nottingham, England for their first official engagement as a couple.

The day includes a visit to Terrence Higgins Trust, an HIV charity. Friday is World AIDS Day.

The pair will also go to Nottingham Academy. Markle said she can't wait to meet the young people Prince Harry has spoken about.
