HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Public art display celebrates Hispanic Heritage with 16 unique doors

EMBED </>More Videos

A new public art installation celebrating Hispanic Heritage is coming to the streets of Humboldt Park. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new public art installation celebrating Hispanic Heritage is coming to the streets of Humboldt Park.

Sixteen doors on Division Street between Western and California are being transformed as part of a project that's four years in the making.

"So this project is called 'Las Puertas de Paseo Boricua (Puerto Rican Doors)' and it's part of the Year of Public art with the Chicago Cultural Center and it came up about 4 years ago," said artist and curator Sam Kirk.

"This is kind of the Chicago version of the doors in Old San Juan," she said.

Sam Kirk is the artist and curator behind the idea. In selecting the 13 artists to take part, she wanted to make sure several Latin ethnicities were represented.

"So there is a combination of Puerto Rican artists, Mexican, Columbian, Ecuadorian and Costa Rican. All of the doors will celebrate their culture, their identity how they would like to showcase that. They were able to complete it entirely based up themselves to celebrate who they are and also to talk about the different Latin ethnicities and culture that exist with in Chicago," said Kirk.

For Kirk it's more than art. It has helped her learn more about where she came from.

"My doors celebrate my Mexican and Puerto Rican culture. I'm multi-racial," said Kirk. "I grew up with parents that are very American, so my mom being Mexican and Puerto Rican didn't know a lot about our culture and through my work I've been studying that kind of going back and doing some digging to try to learn some of the things she wasn't able to teach us."

When the artwork is complete, plaques will be hung near each door with the artist name, culture and a description of the piece for those who walk by.

"You don't really know what's behind a door, but in most Latin homes you know that there's celebrations and fiestas and thing that go on and I thought this would be a cool way to kind of highlight the different buildings, different families personalities and culture within the neighborhood," said Kirk.

The project is expected to be completed on October 20th.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhispanic heritage monthartpublic arthispanicHumboldt ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated with Thursday luncheon
State treasurer hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
Chicago's Mexican landmarks featured in exhibit National Museum of Mexican Art exhibit
Engineer becomes artist to honor father's legacy
More hispanic heritage month
SOCIETY
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
Poet Kevin Coval's "Ode to Waitress"
US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at prep school
Battle of the marching bands at Chicago Football Classic
More Society
Top Stories
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal, will avoid prison time
Arrest made in mother's buttocks implant death at apartment
National tree company to pay record fine for immigration practices
Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say
Show More
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
Court tells owners to pony up after donkey chomps McLaren backside
Charges filed against serial bank robbery suspect
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
More Video