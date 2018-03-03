SOCIETY

Rainbow/PUSH Coalition stages 'Save Our Families' rally

Demonstrators outside Chuck's Gun Shop in Riverdale.

RIVERDALE (WLS) --
The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition held a "Save Our Families" rally and march outside a suburban gun store Saturday.

Demonstrators gathered outside Chuck's Gun Shop in Riverdale and called for the store to end the sale of assault-style weapons.

An employee said the store does not sell that type of weapon. Management emphasized that they do not sell assault-style weapons but declined further comment.

The demonstrators said they also have demands for lawmakers.

"We're asking for comprehensive gun legislation," a participant said. "Ban on the sale of assault weapons to private citizens and there must be a different type of screening to avoid, prohibit those with mental illnesses from having access to weapons of mass destruction."

The marchers cited the Florida school shooting and gun violence in Chicago as reasons for lawmakers to take action.
