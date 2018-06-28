SOCIETY

Receipt with N-word given to Mexico resort guests: 'No one in my 35 years has said that to me to my face'

ABC13's Chauncy Glover reports on a racial slur found on a receipt during a group's trip to a tropical resort. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston chef Tiffani Janelle says she went to a resort in Mexico to enjoy her time with friends and to relax from her stressful job. But something happened that left her so angry and upset, she came home early to share her story.

During the weekend getaway at the Be Telum resort, Janelle said her view of paradise went south when she was handed the receipt for lunch and cocktails.

Janelle says her bill had the N-word inscribed on it.

"No one in my 35 years has said that to me to my face," Janelle said.

According to her, her group was immediately enraged.

"I think being in a country where in this country, in America where they're considered minorities as well, it was just kind of a flabbergasting experience," she said. "We're just like, 'No, you need to understand why this is so bad. This is like the worst.'"

Janelle spoke with the manager who told her the waitress made a mistake.

"We were the only black people present," she said. "It wasn't an accident. It was not a mistake. It was most intentional."

The group left Be Telum after the incident. A resort representative told Eyewitness News the waitress responsible for the slur had been working there for three weeks by then. The worker was terminated, according to Be Telum.

The resort also said Janelle and her group were refunded for their entire stay, even extending an invitation back.

To that, Janelle said, "No, thanks."
