Resources to educate Chicago Students about black history

CHICAGO (WLS) --February is Black History Month, and the Educational Network is inviting everyone to help young people learn about their past. Throughout the month, you can join the Adopt-A-School / Know Your History Program. The Educational Network is offering a "Know Your History" calendar featuring famous faces from history. You can also choose to give teachers direct acces to "Our History Today, A Multicultural Journey;" a dynamic web-based system that teaches lessons on Multicultural history all year round.
Calendars cost $8.99 each, or you can buy in bulk of orders of 500 or more for $7 each. You can purchase lesson plans for teachers at $189.99 each. Tracey Alston, the founder of The Educational Network, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to talk about the impact each calendar makes on the community.
Adopt-a-School / Know Your History 2017 Calendar Drive
Monday, February 20, 2017 (Presidents' Day)
3-7 p.m.
Chicago Defender, 4445 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Admission/Ticket Prices: free and open to the public
Calendar donations accepted at the Chicago Defender all month
Calendars can be purchased online at www.BlackHistoryHBCU.com and (while supplies last) select Walgreens