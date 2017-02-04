BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Resources to educate Chicago Students about black history

February is Black History Month, and The Educational Network is inviting everyone to help young people learn about their past. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
February is Black History Month, and the Educational Network is inviting everyone to help young people learn about their past. Throughout the month, you can join the Adopt-A-School / Know Your History Program. The Educational Network is offering a "Know Your History" calendar featuring famous faces from history. You can also choose to give teachers direct acces to "Our History Today, A Multicultural Journey;" a dynamic web-based system that teaches lessons on Multicultural history all year round.

Calendars cost $8.99 each, or you can buy in bulk of orders of 500 or more for $7 each. You can purchase lesson plans for teachers at $189.99 each. Tracey Alston, the founder of The Educational Network, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to talk about the impact each calendar makes on the community.
Adopt-a-School / Know Your History 2017 Calendar Drive
Monday, February 20, 2017 (Presidents' Day)
3-7 p.m.
Chicago Defender, 4445 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Admission/Ticket Prices: free and open to the public
Calendar donations accepted at the Chicago Defender all month
Calendars can be purchased online at www.BlackHistoryHBCU.com and (while supplies last) select Walgreens
