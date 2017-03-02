SOCIETY

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge meets Dion and Danielle with baby Mia during a visit to the Ronald McDonald House Evelina in London, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Jeremy Selwyn&#47;Pool Photo via AP)</span></div>
One of Princess Kate's most recent engagements was a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Feb. 28, where she met a baby born with half a heart.



The Duchess was there to celebrate the opening of Evelina London House, run by Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to ABC News. The facility provides free housing for families who have loved ones in the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Kate heard the story of resilient Baby Jack, who was born with half a heart and has survived multiple operations. She also met with baby Mia, who has been in the hospital for most of her life.


The visit was part of Princes Kate's growing charity work.

See photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and all of the royal family through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Karen Jordan, Christian Farr welcome baby boy
WE Day Illinois celebrates young people making a difference
Birthday freebies! Where to go to score free presents
Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost
More Society
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
Driver in deadly high-speed Des Plaines crash avoided license revocation
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Man attacks woman inside her car on NW Side, police say
'Beauty and the Beast' film to feature first gay Disney character
Man killed in Bridgeport crash
Show More
Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost
Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial
Light snow creates icy roads; several crashes reported
Man with Alzheimer's missing from Burnside
Mumps case confirmed at Barrington High School
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos