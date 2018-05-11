ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding betting takes England by storm as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry prepare to wed

EMBED </>More Videos

Eager viewers are wagering money on everything from the color of Queen Elizabeth II's hat to who'll sing the couple's wedding song. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON --
In the days leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, eager viewers are wagering money on everything from the color of Queen Elizabeth II's hat to who'll sing the couple's wedding song.

"Outside of the U.K., people assume that it's just a bit of a joke -- five pounds here, five pounds there," Rupert Adams of William Hill said. "It's actually really genuinely quite big business."

So far, most people are betting that the queen will wear a blue hat and that Elton John will sing the first song. Other favorites for the first song include Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Joss Stone and James Blunt.

Storefronts are also decked out with all kinds of royal wedding souvenirs like tattoos, bookmarks, spoons and keychains.
