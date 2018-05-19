ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding 2018 Live Blog: Get up-to-the-minute coverage on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding day

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode through Windsor in a carriage following their royal wedding ceremony. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The couple tied the knot on Saturday at Prince George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before greeting thousands of well-wishers during a carriage ride through Windsor.

PHOTOS: Harry and Meghan's royal wedding ceremony

The ceremony began right on time at noon local time. Meghan Markle emerged wearing a stunning dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy. Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle. Prince William was best man, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the page boys and bridesmaids.

The address was given by Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago. Performances included The Kingdom Choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

Guests at the wedding included Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham and Serena Williams.

PHOTOS: Celebrity guests at the royal wedding


The big day's not over yet. Follow along on the live blog during the reception.
