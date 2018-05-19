PHOTOS: Harry and Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
The ceremony began right on time at noon local time. Meghan Markle emerged wearing a stunning dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy. Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle. Prince William was best man, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the page boys and bridesmaids.
The address was given by Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago. Performances included The Kingdom Choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.
Guests at the wedding included Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham and Serena Williams.
The big day's not over yet. Follow along on the live blog during the reception.