Santa sent a group of elves to Chicago, Thursday, on a very important mission: cheering up patients at Comer Children's Hospital.Since St. Nick is busy at work in the North Pole, so he dispatched helpers to the Windy City who could help spread holiday cheer.With the help of Cisco, Santa video-called hospitalized children. He asked what they wanted for Christmas, and of course cautioned, "don't be naughty... be nice.""I thought it was pretty awesome to have Santa call. He knew how old he was, he knew where he was," remarked the dad of 7-year-old Connor, whose eyes grew wide when Santa asked if Xbox gifts would be acceptable.Even though Christmas hasn't come quite yet, the elves handed out blankets as an early gift."...toasty. Perfect for Christmas day," assured an elf.Santa Claus hoped his chats would lift the kids' spirits."Maybe it's not going to solve all the problems, but for a few minutes, maybe Santa can bring some happiness and some joy to the kids," Claus said.