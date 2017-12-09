Santa visits families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers

Santa is making early deliveries in Chicago this weekend for children of officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.Operation Santa, a partnership between the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and Macy's, kicked off Saturday morning as Santa and Mrs. Claus picked up the presents.This is the 11th year for the gift-giving and 25 children will get presents this year as part of Operation Santa."We're showing those families we haven't forgot them. And that's what this is all about," said Phil Cline, director of the foundation.Santa left the sleigh at home, instead getting a police escort to the family of police Sgt. Alan Haymaker, who was killed nearly eight years ago."It's just a really special time, something that we always look forward to," said wife Elaine Haymaker.She was prepared with gifts for those delivering holiday cheer to her family, including a book called "The case for Christmas" and her husband's favorite candy -- peppermint patties -- taped to the front, his prayer card inside."We have come through a lot of different things in the last eight years but many of you all have been there with us. And we are so thankful for that," Haymaker said."At the end of this we've gotten more out of today than the families have and it's an honor for us to do this," Cline said.