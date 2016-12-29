Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park

Ever wonder what Santa does after he's finished delivering presents?
A group of friends in Australia decided to make the most of their wet and flooded Christmas by wakeboarding in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.
In a video posted to Facebook by Sam Hyatt, the friends wakeboard while being towed by a truck. One friend dressed as Santa Claus in honor of Christmas.
According to the BBC, the park received record rainfall in the "usually dry region." The flooding led to evacuations and a park closure on the day after Christmas.
Hyatt said on Facebook, "Christmas at Ayers Rock. I did not think it would involve wakeboarding."
