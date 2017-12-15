Remember the part of the nativity story where Mary gets into a fight with a dancing sheep holding baby Jesus?
If not, you clearly haven't seen what happened in a recent church Christmas pageant that went hilarious awry when one enterprising young actress took the storied tale into her own hands (literally).
The hilarity was chronicled in a now-viral video uploaded to Facebook by Tana Benson. As Mary, Joseph, an angel and others are gathered around the manger, the intrepid sheep pulls the covers off of baby Jesus - portrayed in this production by a doll - crosses stage right and plucks baby Jesus out of the manger.
In front of an audience unable to contain its laughter, the daring sheep starts to dance and wave the baby doll back and forth.
But Mary wasn't having it. Mama stepped in and took action, grabbing the doll from the cavorting sheep and returning Jesus to his rightful place in the manger.
...until the sheep decides she isn't done with Jesus and grabs him back out of the manager.
A biblical tussle ensues as Mary and the sheep wrestle over the newborn savior as the choir continues to sing "Away in the Manger" behind them.
As the song ends and the scuffle intensifies, an adult rushes onto the stage to restore order and set the nativity back on track.
"My little sheep took the baby Jesus, breaking all the rules leaving poor little Mary no choice but to take action! Momma to the rescue tried her best to protect her baby at all costs," Benson wrote on Facebook. "Definitely a program I will remember. LOVE these kiddos and my church family! Laughed so hard I cried!"
Benson's post has garnered more than 230,000 shares and 8.4 million views.
