SOCIETY

Simone Biles visits South Barrington church, tells her story of success

EMBED </>More News Videos

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared her inspirational story of success during a speech in northwest suburban Barrington Saturday night. (WLS)

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared her inspirational story of success during a talk in northwest suburban Barrington Saturday night.

Biles was at Willow Creek Community Church to talk about her life, which she detailed in her book, "Courage to Soar."

Biles said the tough times, like when she missed making the national team back in 2011, is what pushed her to never give up.

"Without that I wouldn't be where I am because I wouldn't have gone to the gym, put in the hours that I did, start homeschooling so that I could achieve the dreams that I wanted," Biles said.

Biles will also speak at the church Sunday morning.

She will be competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, which returns to ABC 7 on March 20 at 7 p.m.
Related Topics:
societygymnasticsOlympicsSouth Barrington
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
South Side street renamed after Josephine "Mother" Wade
Dying author pens essay with dating profile of husband
Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden
Trans rights groups rally in Loop after school bathroom protections overturned
More Society
Top Stories
U of I student from Franklin Park dies after fall from balcony
Murder suspect released by accident back in custody
Body found in Grand Crossing alley identified
Trump claims Obama had his phones wiretapped; no proof cited
CFD: Man smoking with oxygen tank sparked fatal fire on NW Side
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near La Grange
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Long Island man arrested, accused of trying to join Islamic extremist group
Man stabbed on Blue Line train in Jefferson Park
South Side street renamed after Josephine "Mother" Wade
3 injured in Englewood fire, CFD says
Home invader wakes up victims in West Garfield Park bedrooms
More News
Top Video
Chicago native Nadine Velazquez stars in new hit TV show
Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden
Weekend Watch: Chicago infrastructure trust
Celebrating culture at the Asian American Coalition of Chicago Gala
More Video