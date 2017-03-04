Simone Biles visits South Barrington church, tells her story of success

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared her inspirational story of success during a talk in northwest suburban Barrington Saturday night.Biles was at Willow Creek Community Church to talk about her life, which she detailed in her book, "Courage to Soar."Biles said the tough times, like when she missed making the national team back in 2011, is what pushed her to never give up."Without that I wouldn't be where I am because I wouldn't have gone to the gym, put in the hours that I did, start homeschooling so that I could achieve the dreams that I wanted," Biles said.Biles will also speak at the church Sunday morning.She will be competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, which returns to ABC 7 on March 20 at 7 p.m.