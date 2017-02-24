  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Syrian immigrants reunited with 4-year-old daughter in Chicago

An immigrant couple from Syria cried after being reunited with the daughters, who was stuck overseas since 2016. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
An immigrant couple from Syria cried after being reunited with their daughter, who was stuck overseas since 2016.

The Khadra family traveled to Lebanon in October to visit family, but 4-year-old Muna couldn't return with them because her immigration documents expired.

After months of waiting the family was finally reunited Friday night at O'Hare International Airport.

"She's part of me, she's part of me. So you feel a part of you is missing, so how do you live?" said her father Abdullah Khadra.

The family immigrated to North Carolina in 2013 seeking asylum. They drove from their home to Chicago for the reunion.
