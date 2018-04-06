CHICAGO PROUD

Taft HS soccer player honored for leadership on, off the field

EMBED </>More Videos

When her father nearly died earlier this year, senior Nicole Gorder had to step up for her family, both on and off the field. (WLS)

Chicago Proud
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
When her father nearly died earlier this year, a Chicago high school student-athlete had to step up for her family, both on and off the field.

On Friday, senior Nicole Gorder was surprised with an unexpected honor. The Taft High School girls' soccer team filed in, barely able to contain their own excitement.

Gorder was called to the front of the room and presented with special Chicago Cubs tickets for making a difference on and off the field. Wiping away tears, Gorder was overwhelmed by the recognition.

"I had no idea this was happening. Going through my head, I was shocked, kind of confused at first. And then I was like "I don't understand" and then I started crying," she said.

Gorder helped collect and deliver new books and bikes to low-income Chicago elementary schools. She mentors children and has helped cancer patients at Lutheran General Hospital.

"I love to do it because it feels so different being on the other side. Because it makes me think more about how much I impact these kids and I know how they feel now. It just make me want to do so much more now. It's a great feeling," Gorder said.

And after her father, Dean Gorder, nearly died from liver disease, she was the one who became a second mother to her sisters.

"She's the glue that keeps the family together. If it wasn't for her, we wouldn't be here. That's it. I'm proud of my daughter," her father said.

She's a born leader - on and off the field.

"She took a leadership role on the field immediately and the second year she was a captain. And she leads the team. She leads the team every step of the way," said Christine Medunycia, a Taft High School teacher.

"You're with a team, you're with a family and together you guys help impact other people and to build that connection and kind of do all of that stuff together is kind of what you go for," Nicole Gorder said.

Gorder was honored by the group Buddy's Helpers, a non-profit that works to unite Chicago area high school student athletes for community service campaigns.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystudentschicago proudfeel goodChicagoEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
West Dundee hockey festival celebrates players with disabilities
Deadline extended for 2018 Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship
Back 2 School Illinois launches school supplies contest
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
2 Minute Warning: Matt Forte
Chicago school construction could unearth human remains
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Reasons to be physically active
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago man dead after using synthetic marijuana
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
Berwyn carjacking leads to police chase
New food and drink options, better wifi for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field
U of C students demand change after university police-involved shooting
Sydney Roberts nominated to head COPA
Show More
Illinois farmers worried about possible trade war with China
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships
More News