SOCIETY

Teacher corrects White House letter with mistakes and sends it back to Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher corrects White House letter and sends it back to Trump (KTRK)

A South Carolina English teacher has gone viral for correcting a letter from the president.

Yvonne Mason has been teaching for 17 years, and says she's caught plenty of "silly mistakes."

She said she was very surprised to see so many silly mistakes in a letter received from the president.

So, Mason decided to correct the letter and send it back to the White House.

The letter was in response to a letter she wrote the president after the deadly shooting at Parkland High School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteacherPresident Donald TrumpSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after experiencing low blood pressure Sunday
Memorial Day Parade held in Chicago
Apollo Moonwalker and artist Alan Bean dies at 86
Memorial Day by the numbers
More Society
Top Stories
7 killed in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Donda's House changing name as Kim Kardashian West clashes with charity co-founder Rhymefest
Doctor captured dancing during surgery faces lawsuits
President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after experiencing low blood pressure Sunday
Man injured after Summit house explosion
Mexican authorities arrest wife of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'
Gunfire hits ambulance in Englewood
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
Show More
Possible metal in spam and luncheon product prompts recall
NASA camera engulfed by flames but its photos survive
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Grand Crossing hit-and-run crash
3 injured in Highland Park porch collapse
More News