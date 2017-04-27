  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

Pair of Louboutins and prom? Teen's promposal sends internet into a frenzy

EMBED </>More News Videos

Manvel High School student buys expensive shoes to ask girl to prom. (Twitter/@caitlannnn_)

MANVEL, Texas --
A Manvel High School senior's promposal is going viral after the teenager bought a pair of shoes worth nearly $700 to ask his friend to prom.

What shoes could possibly cost that much? A pair of Christian Louboutins.

Louis Harper bought the shoes and some perfume to ask Caitlan Marsh to prom.



"If the shoe fits, makeup your mind," a sign read.

Marsh said she was shocked at the promposal.

"I didn't know what to say," she added.
Harper told ABC13 he wanted to make Marsh's senior year special.

"Ya'll the shoe fit," she wrote on Twitter.
RELATED: Top 10 most fun promposals of 2017

EMBED More News Videos

If you happen to be, um, a little bit older, these are elaborately staged requests to be someone's date to a prom.

PHOTOS: ABC13 anchors and reporters share their prom pics

EMBED More News Videos

Check out ABC13's anchor and reporter prom pictures

Related Topics:
societyviralpromprom queenhigh schoolbizarreTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Great white shark feeds on dead whale
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot
Something's wrong with this Metra sign
More Society
Top Stories
1-year-old girl found dead in her Joliet Township home
Suspect in Delaware state trooper's murder fatally shot
Teen earns associate's degree before high school graduation
Caught on camera: Police officer saves suicidal man's life
Something's wrong with this Metra sign
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
Show More
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Byrne Interchange ramps
Wisconsin judge hears challenge to homemade bakery ban
CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
Person questioned in Cook County judge's shooting death
More News
Top Video
1-year-old girl found dead in her Joliet Township home
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
BBB: Lawn care scams, fake Lowe's coupon, credit report cleanup
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Byrne Interchange ramps
More Video