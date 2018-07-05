SOCIETY

Teeny tiny quadruplets head home on 4th of July, a month after birth

Parents Linda and Thomas Agi said they are excited to bring their son and three daughters home from the hospital. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Four weeks after coming into the world, a set of tiny quadruplets are going home.

Parents Linda and Thomas Agi welcomed the arrival of Mercy Grace Dotuchowo, Adriel Wohuowo, Amaris Owopoha and Zephania Ohoyenta at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital on June 1.

Now, the family is headed home to celebrate the 4th of July.

Their son and three daughters were kept at the hospital for a month so they could gain their strength, but are now healthy enough to go home.

Two of the babies were born at less than three pounds, while two others weighed just shy of four pounds.

Linda says she is thrilled to take her four babies home, and for the excellent care she says she received since their birth.
