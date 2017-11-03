WINDY CITY LIVE

'The Mask of Masculinity' author Lewis Howes

New York Times Bestselling author and host of one of the top podcasts in the world, Lewis Howes, stopped by to share his incredible story and secrets to success. (WLS)

Lewis suffered a career ending injury while playing arena football professionally. He ended up living on his sister's couch, broke and with no college education. Lewis reached out to some of his life mentors, launched and sold several multimillion-dollar online businesses, wrote a New York Times Bestselling book, and now hosts one of the top podcast in the world.

In The Mask of Masculinity, Howes exposes the ultimate emptiness of the Material Mask, the man who chases wealth above all things; the cowering vulnerability that hides behind the Joker and Stoic Masks of men who never show real emotion; and the destructiveness of the Invincible and Aggressive Masks worn by men who take insane risks or can never back down from a fight. He teaches men how to break through the walls that hold them back and shows women how they can better understand the men in their lives.

His podcast, "The School of Greatness", has over 40 million downloads since it launched in 2013. Episodes range from interviews with incredible world-class game changers in entrepreneurship, health, athletics, mindset, and relationships, to solo rounds with Lewis.

More on Lewis Howes: https://lewishowes.com
