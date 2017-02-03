'The President's Kitchen Cabinet' author stops by to talk new book

Adrian Miller is a James Beard Award Winning Author who calls himself "The Soul Food Scholar - Dropping Knowledge Like Hot Biscuits." In celebration of Black History Month, he stopped by to tell us about his latest book "The President's Kitchen Cabinet" which profiles black chefs in the white house.Adrian Miller is a culinary historian, soul food scholar, certified barbecue judge and a James Beard Award winning author who has lectured around the country on such topics as: Black Chefs in the White House, chicken and waffles, hot sauce, kosher soul food, red drinks, soda pop and soul food.Adrian's book, "Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time" won the 2014 James Beard Foundation Book Award for Reference and Scholarship. Miller's forthcoming book "The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas" will be out on February 18.