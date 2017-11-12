  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Tow Trucks for Tots event collects gifts for children

The annual "Tow Trucks for Tots" event was held Nov. 12, 2017 and collected toys for needy children. (WLS)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
Hundreds of tow trucks gathered Sunday for an annual collection of toys, bikes, dolls, Legos, Teddy bears and much more for children in need.

The 10th annual Tow Trucks for Tots event was held at Toyota Park in southwest suburban Bridgeview, just in time for the holidays.

Tow trucks from all over the country participated, making up a massive tow truck parade.

"We think this is a great opportunity to invite the children that don't have anything to get a gift at Christmas time," said Michelle Hill, who donated toys. "It's all about giving."

This year, they tried to do better than last year.

"It's about helping the kids and helping the less fortunate that's what Christmas is all about," said town truck driver Early Walker.

For some, the toy collection is personal.

"Me, as a youngster, I didn't receive anything," said Erik Gonzalez, who donated toys. "So me, now that I'm older, I'm able to give to kids that don't get toys, that's pretty much why I'm here."
