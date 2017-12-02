SOCIETY

Trolley ride aims to 'Re-Imagine Englewood'

EMBED </>More Videos

Englewood residents and home buyers took a trolley tour of the neighborhood Saturday to see what the area has to offer. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds came out to "Re-Imagine Englewood" Saturday for a trolley tour through the South Side neighborhood and encourage home ownership there.

Among the riders was Alana Martin, who grew up in Philadelphia, but now looking to make Chicago home.

"I am eager to become a first-time homeowner and Englewood is an area of interest for me," Martin said.

That's why she boarded the trolley Saturday morning, joining Englewood residents, stakeholders and community organizations to take a look at what the area has to offer.

"This is a good opportunity to come in and reimagine how Englewood would be, could be," said Englewood resident Deborah Payne.

They're trying to solve a pretty big problem.

Okechukwu Chika was also looking to buy a house in Englewood.
"I think it's earned a bad reputation over the past couple of years," said Chika. "People turn their nose up at it. Not me."

Pushing more people to consider homeownership and giving residents an opportunity to meet with housing experts and learn about grants and financing.

"We want to show that they are creating and originating loans in this community and really helping residents to keep their homes," said Rashanah Baldwin of Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago.

All big steps in re-envisioning, reclaiming and reimagining Englewood.

"It's just the fabric of this community is beautiful the people who live here are beautiful people need to take a chance and get to know Englewood beyond the news," said Martin.

The project is also hoping to attract developers who are interested in developing responsibly in this neighborhood.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhousingEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Community surprises Wis. police officer battling cancer with new car
DuPage County launches text line for teens in crisis
Instagram's most-liked pics, most-followed celebs of 2017
Crystal Lake woman uses app to find lost wedding ring
More Society
Top Stories
What does the Senate tax plan mean for you?
Remains of missing 3-year-old N.C. girl found, authorities believe
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
CTA Blue Line train strikes person on West Side, service suspended
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Black Souls gang racketeering trial
Chicago Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend temps precede cold week
Windows on 16 taxis smashed in Rogers Park, police say
Girl, 13, missing from Elk Grove Township
Show More
Police: Malnourished, injured baby was kept in storage bin
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Belmont Central crash
Waffle House customer cooks up his own meal at empty restaurant
ABC News suspends Brian Ross for erroneous Flynn report
More News
Top Video
Tax bill clears Senate in big boost for Trump, GOP
Chicago Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend temps precede cold week
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video