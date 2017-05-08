SOCIETY

Ukraine bans American actor Steven Seagal for 5 years

MINSK, Belarus --
Ukraine has banned action film actor Steven Seagal from entering the country for five years.

Seagal, an American, was given Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin last year in a ceremony shown on state television. He has vocally defended the Russian leader's policies and criticized the U.S. government.

A statement from the Ukrainian Security Service on Friday said Seagal's entry was banned "on the basis of Ukrainian national security." It did not elaborate.

Seagal also reportedly has spoken in favor of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.
Related Topics:
societyukrainecelebrityrussiavladimir putinu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Pillow Talk: He's sleeping where?
Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool!
These stuffed animals hug you back
A look back at Princess Diana in Chicago
More Society
Top Stories
Man killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks girl, 9, at zoo
Rizzo donates $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
Police: Girl, 11, revived after heroin overdose
Show More
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Schaumburg police search for missing woman
Semi rollover closes southbound I-65 in NW Indiana
Woman steals Good Samaritan's car while he helps pinned driver in DWI crash
More than 40 Cook County overdose deaths linked to new opioid
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos