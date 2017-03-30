VIDEO: Instead of ending street hockey game, cops join in

  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WLS) --
A video of police officers responding to a call of kids playing hockey in the street in Wisconsin is going viral.

Instead of breaking up the game, three officers from the Janesville Police Department arrived on the scene and secured a one-block area of the street and joined in.

Loren Phillips shared a video showing Officer Jeremy Wiley, Officer Derek Mussey and Sergeant Jimmy Holford III playing three-on-three with the kids.

"The cops show up in force and block the street off and start a 3 on 3 game with the boys. Cops are not bad people. They are just people. Also.. let kids be kids," Phillips wrote on Facebook.

Police said the game lasted about half an hour and then the officers talked with the kids about other nearby areas where they could play hockey more safely in the future.
