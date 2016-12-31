SOCIETY

Winning in 2017
2017 is finally here, and millions of people are ringing in the new year by making resolutions. (WLS)

2017 is finally here, and millions of people are ringing in the new year by making resolutions. But many have trouble keeping their personal promises. Statistic Brain says after two weeks, only about eight percent of Americans stick to their resolutions.

Lifestyle Specialist and Inspirations Author Maisha Wynn joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about ways to stick to your resolutions. Her Wynning Program kicks off in January for those looking to make lifetime changes. You can find more information here.
Link: www.livetowynn.com
