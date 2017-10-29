RACISM

Worker wears blackface 'costume' at Staples store

EMBED </>More Videos

An East Bay man says he was offended by an employee's black painted face as a Halloween costume at a Staples store. (Courtesy: Harrold Leffall)

by Lonni Rivera
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. --
An East Bay man says he was offended by an employee's black painted face as a Halloween costume at a Staples store.

Harrold Leffall stopped by the Staples in Pleasant Hill Friday to purchase a cash register. When he questioned an employee about the registers, he was shocked to see her face which was covered in black paint.

"I said, 'ma'am, where are the cash registers?' Then she turned around and I saw this white lady in blackface and I kind of froze," Harrold Leffall said.

He then questioned another store employee about it. "I said the lady over there is in blackface, and as a black man I am very offended and I think that's very inappropriate." He says the other employee replied, "she said it was a sharpie costume, and I said sharpie or no sharpie as a black man to see a white person in black face is very offensive."

Blackface is a form of theatrical make up used by white performers to portray black people in the 1800's up until the Civil Rights Movement.

"The nervous giggle in the store I felt like it was making fun of African- Americans," said Leffall.

He left the Staples frustrated and sat in his car for a few minutes. But, he couldn't leave. Then he went back in the store to speak to the store manager.

He questioned the manager about it who then told him," I know what happened, and they have already told me," Leffall then replied, "what made you think that was ok?"

The public relations staff for Staples and HP says the employee in the photograph works for a third party company called Marketsource which contracts for HP at some retail stores.

Staples issued this statement saying, "A representative from HP who was in one of our stores wore a costume for Halloween that they intended to have represent an office product, but didn't realize it could be considered offensive to some of our customers. While it was unintentional, it was still inappropriate and once this was raised to the representative, they immediately removed the costume. Staples apologizes to any customers that may have viewed a photo of the associate on social media. We respect diversity and try to foster a sense of diversity and inclusion in our stores, as well as provide an atmosphere in which all customers feel comfortable."

Leffall says he's not buying that apology. He also doesn't plan to shop there anymore.

"A company that doesn't have a level of sensitivity to a struggle of a people that is a large part of their customer base is not a company that I am going to support," said Leffall.

The woman is no longer working at that store. Her company's HR Team is investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyracismshoppingconsumerAfrican Americansblack historyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RACISM
West Town 'Stand Up To Hate Play Date' supports nanny after racist letter
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
Des Plaines man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Richard Spencer heckled by protesters at Univ. of Florida talk
More racism
SOCIETY
DePaul students create Halloween costume for Elgin boy in wheelchair
Heart and Soul: October 28, 2017
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
Former President Obama called for jury duty, plans to serve
More Society
Top Stories
19-year-old fatally shot at Halloween house party in Lake Forest
Public defenders pushed to breaking point by masturbating inmates
Woman, ex-husband killed in Plainfield murder-suicide ID'd
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Report details sources of guns used in Chicago crimes
Parents accused of leaving disabled daughter in squalid room
Boy, 3, shot in back in Washington Park
Show More
A's catcher who knelt during national anthem arrested on gun charge
1 killed, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Surveillance images released of suspected North Side home invader
Police: Armed robber stole cash, cigarettes from Lincoln Park businesses
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: The Hatchery
Boy, 3, shot in back in Washington Park
Devilishly delicious treats for Halloween
Daily Herald: Competition for 2nd Amazon HQ
More Video