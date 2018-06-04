SOCIETY

World's largest gavel unveiled outside courthouse in Marshall, Ill.

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois is now home to the world's largest gavel. (WLS)

Illinois is now home to the world's largest gavel.

It was unveiled this weekend, outside the Clark County Courthouse in Marshall, just over the border from Terra Haute, Indiana.

The gavel is sixty-six feet high, seventeen feet long and thirty-six feet wide and is made out of Oak.

The giant gavel honors the long legal history at the Clark County courthouse. It's one of the places where Abraham Lincoln practiced law, before becoming president.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycourtworld recordIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
CFD diver Juan Bucio to be laid to rest Monday
Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights icon, reflects on youth, comics and MLK
Wis. high school kids make prosthetic hand for 5-year-old girl
Riverside, Calif. police called for loud party complaint, officer joins in on fun
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Boy, 11, found dead with head trauma in West Pullman
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills
VIDEO: Woman run over outside nightclub, allegedly by ex-lover
Amber Alert: Virginia 7-month-old possibly abducted by sex offender
Pres. Trump tweets he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Woman killed husband as he beat family cat: Police
Man shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive on North Side
12-year-old drowns trying to save mom in San Jacinto River
Show More
Guatemala volcano erupts, killing at least 25
CFD diver Juan Bucio to be laid to rest Monday
Police: Woman swept away by flash floods was taking photos in storm drain
Woman pushed onto Red Line tracks after confronting urinating man
More News