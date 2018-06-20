The father of a murdered teen who was seen moving after paramedics put a white sheet over his body at the scene of a deadly shooting on Chicago's West Side earlier this week will spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday.Erin Carey, 17, had recently graduated from Evanston Township High School.He was one of two people fatally shot early Monday morning in the 1300-block of South Loomis Street in the city's University Village neighborhood.Wednesday Erin's father, Eric Carey, questioned the circumstances surrounding his son's death."Somebody dropped the ball," Carey said during the press conference. "I need to know why my son got shot, why was this person there with a weapon?"Carey also questioned how his son was evaluated by first responders, asking "Did you check and see if he had a pulse?""That could not have been proper procedure. Just throwing a sheet over a person and stuff," he said.Carey said his son didn't have a criminal record and that he was an athlete and mentored kids.Erin was shot several times in the head and was presumed dead. Chicago Fire Department paramedics covered him with a sheet. He was under the sheet for an extended period of time, until bystanders started shouting for the attention of first responders. He was still breathing.Cameras were on scene for at least 15 minutes before a first responder removed the sheet and began administering CPR. It is unclear how long the teen laid under the sheet before the mistake was discovered.The 17-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital in very critical condition. He died early Tuesday morning.Carey played football at Evanston Township. He also played for the Chicago Jokers youth football team."I'm heartbroken because this is a player that I personally knew. A player that I had to pick up and bring to practice," Chicago Jokers Coach Eric McClendon said."I asked myself this morning, I was like, 'Man. What went wrong? What didn't the paramedics do? What could they have done?'" said Andrew Cooper, Carey's friend.EMS procedure dictates Carey should have been transported to the hospital. CFD said they are continuing to review all the communications with dispatch.Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel spoke briefly Wednesday morning after his four-mile run with police recruits, but declined to take any questions from the media about the case.