SPORTS

2 Chicago cops face discipline for taking a knee

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago police officers are facing discipline Monday night after posing for a photo taking a knee in what appears to be support for Sunday's NFL players' protest.

The officers are seen kneeling with a Chicago area activist.

The Chicago Police Department said the officers face a reprimand and a reminder of department policies. Those policies forbid officers from making political statements while in uniform and on duty.

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence against African Americans and systemic racism. Some NFL players have joined his protest.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportschicago police departmentpolice officernflChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Russell brings nachos to Cards fan, Cubs near Central clinch
Vote: The best (and worst) so far from Week 3 in the NFL
Sources: Cavs, Spurs, Heat among Dwyane Wade's top suitors
Global axe throwing showdown comes to Chicago
More Sports
Top Stories
Niles North HS varsity football suspended during hazing investigation
Chicago, 606OD
Boy, 8, killed while protecting sister from being sexually assaulted
Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life
Report: Mother of Kenneka Jenkins says protests are over
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war; US: Not pushing for regime change
4 children hid in closet as mom killed her uncle, police say
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest; Dale Earnhardt Jr quotes JFK
Show More
Video released in police chase that killed 2
Woman says carjacker pushed her out of vehicle in South Loop
Hot dog vendor whose cash was taken by cop given $87K
Opioid deaths spike in McHenry County, rage in suburbs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos