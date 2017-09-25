2 Chicago cops face discipline for taking a knee

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two Chicago police officers are facing discipline Monday night after posing for a photo taking a knee in what appears to be support for Sunday's NFL players' protest.
The officers are seen kneeling with a Chicago area activist.
The Chicago Police Department said the officers face a reprimand and a reminder of department policies. Those policies forbid officers from making political statements while in uniform and on duty.
Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence against African Americans and systemic racism. Some NFL players have joined his protest.