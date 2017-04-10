46-year Cubs season ticket-holder wants a repeat title

Since 1971, the Chicago Cubs have had just 17 winning seasons -- and Carol Haddon has seen them all in the front row at the Friendly Confines."It's like a second home for me," she says of the more than 100-year-old ballpark.For nearly half a century, Haddon has had two "Row 1" seats at Wrigley Field -- every game -- for better or worse.What started as a pair of tickets going for $3.25 each has become a ritual, and regimented."Mary comes on Saturday, Angel comes on Sunday. Debbie and Missy come on Tuesday. It really works out so I enjoy my games with friends who enjoy baseball," Haddon lists off before adding that her husband gets the play-offs.And now that the North Siders are on top, Haddon and her vintage Cubbie earrings are aiming even higher."Another championship," she proclaims.If you're not Carol Haddon, you'll still have a blast in Wrigleyville these days. It's a giant party."This is definitely not normal," assesses Marcus Lyons, a peanut vendor of more than 20 years.With an ever-growing game day atmosphere, a ballpark as legendary as this one and a team that can call itself World Series champions, you don't need any more reason to keep coming back.