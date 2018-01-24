  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Here's what happens when you ask Alexa who's going to win the Super Bowl

Amazon's Alexa has opinions about the Super Bowl. (WPVI|Shutterstock)

Alexa has opinions about the Super Bowl, and those in the "Anyone but the Patriots" camp are probably going to agree with her.

When you ask her who she thinks will win the Super Bowl, she predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will win, crediting their defense, momentum and underdog status. When you ask her who she wants to win, however, her deep loyalty is revealed.

"Fly Eagles Fly," she says.

Alexa's allegiance runs deep, as you will get the same response even if you ask her while you're in New England, 6 Action News discovered.

