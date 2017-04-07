Baseball means business in Wrigleyville

Come Monday, the wait will be over. Beer will be poured, peanut shells and bats cracking alike, as baseball returns to the Friendly Confines.Last year was magical for the Chicago Cubs, and thanks to the team's success, Wrigleyville's other residents had a pretty good year too."It's been astronomically better. Nothing we could ever imagine," said David Colon, an assistant manager at Wrigleyville Sports.He said his store had one of its best years ever."If it had a Cubs logo on it and World Series champion, customers wanted it and they were pulling them off the shelves quicker than we could stock it," said Colon.With Monday's home opener around the corner, fans are back again and it's a family affair.Adam Shortlidge has cheered on the Cubbies since 1973, and he lost his voice rooting for the team last fall. He cheered so loudly that his son Dylan said his ears hurt.Friday, the north-sider brought Dylan and his sister Emma to buy commemorative hats ahead of Monday's first pitch."Now we can talk the talk and walk the walk," said Shortlidge.Down the block, cash flowed from the tap at Sluggers sports bar."There were lines just to come in at the bar," said Adam Gonzalez, who has worked at Sluggers for five years. He expects Monday to be another big day.For Chicagoland resident Clark Arneson, it's a must-have experience."Whether you're at the park or in one of the bars around here, you can feel the energy," said Arneson.Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maureen Martino expects momentum to carry on all season long.Plus, she said the more games played, the more revenue coming to Addison and Clark. So local businesses will be cheering with everyone else: Go Cubs Go!