SPORTS
espn

Bears sign kicker Cairo Santos, release Connor Barth after critical missed field goal

Jeff Dickerson
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears have signed former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos, and released veteran kicker Connor Barth.

Barth missed a last-second, potential game-tying 46-yard field goal in Chicago's 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Barth, whom the Bears signed at the start of last season to replace Chicago's all-time leading scorer Robbie Gould, made 18 of 23 field goal attempts during his first year in Chicago.

However, Barth is just 11-of-16 in 2017. He has missed kicks in three of the Bears' past four games.

"We are a production-based business," Bears coach John Fox said after the loss Sunday. "That's what we get paid to do, whether it's winning games as a head coach or whether it's making kicks as a kicker. We will evaluate it. Like I said, every time we go out there, we will do everything we can to put the best team we can out there."

Santos, 26, was waived injured by the Chiefs on Sept. 30 because of a groin injury.

Prior to getting hurt, Santos was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and 12-of-12 on extra points through the first three weeks of the regular season.

The Brazilian-born kicker converted a career-high 88.6 percent (31-of-35) of his field goals for Kansas City last year.

