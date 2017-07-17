SPORTS

Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell retires, joins front office

Chicago Blackhawks' Brian Campbell skates against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell has announced his retirement after playing 17 seasons in the NHL, the Blackhawks announced Monday.

The team said that Campbell will join the Blackhawks business operations department, which assists with marketing, community relations and youth hockey initiatives.

The 38-year-old Campbell played 295 games over four seasons with the Blackhawks in two stints (2008-2011 and 2016-17), winning the 2010 Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks. Campbell provided the assist for Patrick Kane's Cup-clinching goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.



"We are excited that Brian will continue to be a part of the organization," said Blackhawks President and CEO John McDonough. "After a brilliant career on the ice, Brian will remain an important part of our franchise."

Campbell appeared in four NHL All Star Games and on January 22, 2017, he recorded his 500th career point.

"I'm excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life," said Campbell. "I'm grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I'm thankful for this new opportunity."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago BlackhawksChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Blackhawks' Brian Campbell retiring after 17 seasons
Jose Quintana K's 12 in debut after trade as Cubs sweep Orioles
Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut, fans 12 to beat Orioles
Cubs' Lester looks to rebound at Atlanta
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman, 35, dies in jail cell in NW Indiana
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
1 killed, 3 injured in Tri-State crash in Alsip
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
Illinois pilot killed in Kansas plane crash
Police to release new evidence in killing of 2 Delphi, Ind. girls
Show More
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues
Missing West Virginia woman, 71, last seen at Union Station
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over seat mix-up
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos