Blackhawks lose to Nashville Predators 3-2 in Game 3 of NHL playoffs

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford blocks a shot against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Kevin Fiala scored on a backhander 16:44 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to push the Blackhawks to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory early Tuesday morning in Game 3 of the first-round series.

Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period to force overtime. Pekka Rinne made 34 saves, even with his franchise playoff scoreless streak ending early in the second period at 141 minutes, 5 seconds.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Nashville.

Dennis Rasmussen and Patrick Kane each scored the first goals this series for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

But the Blackhawks, winners of three Stanley Cup titles in the past seven years, now trail 0-3 for the first time since the 2011 quarterfinals. They lost that series in seven games to Vancouver.
