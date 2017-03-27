Blackhawks Stanley Cup Playoff tickets on sale Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets for the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs go on sale Monday.
The tickets go on sale at noon and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800- 745-3000.
Fans will be limited to four tickets and refunds for any un-played playoff games will be available at the point of purchase. Fans who use credit cards will be automatically credited, less any applicable processing fees.
The Blackhawks have already clinched a playoff spot and are in first place in the Western Conference Central Division with seven games remaining.