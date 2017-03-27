SPORTS

Blackhawks Stanley Cup Playoff tickets on sale Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets for the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs go on sale Monday.

The tickets go on sale at noon and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800- 745-3000.

Fans will be limited to four tickets and refunds for any un-played playoff games will be available at the point of purchase. Fans who use credit cards will be automatically credited, less any applicable processing fees.

The Blackhawks have already clinched a playoff spot and are in first place in the Western Conference Central Division with seven games remaining.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BlackhawksNear West SideChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bears' Deiondre' Hall, Packers' Makinton Dorleant arrested in Iowa
Bastian Schweinsteiger training in Mallorca ahead of Chicago Fire move
Marchessault's hat trick leads Panthers past Blackhawks 7-0
Lightning fight for playoff lives against Blackhawks
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Person wounded in officer-involved shooting on NW Side
Woman attacked with hammer, Joliet home set on fire
Man found dead in River Forest house fire
3 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Suspect in murder of boy, 10, to be resentenced on lesser charge
Man pleads guilty in theft of 100 guns from Chicago rail yard
Show More
Bears' Deiondre' Hall, Packers' Makinton Dorleant arrested in Iowa
Missing Michigan man who boarded bus to Chicago located
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump, DOJ officials
Ex-dealer at Indiana casino charged with cheating, theft
Man who taped dog's mouth shut gets 5 years in jail
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos