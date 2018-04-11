SPORTS

Boy playing hooky runs into principal at Cubs home opener

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tucker Speckman wasn't trying to hide that he was playing hooky at Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon.

He came to his first home opener with a sign that read: "Skipping School. Shh! Don't tell Principal Versluis."

Speckman was hoping his sign would be captured on television.

"We made the sign because we thought it would be funny because we wanted our principal to see we were at the game," said Speckman.

But the Wells Elementary School student didn't expect Major League Baseball to throw him a curve ball. The league tweeted out a photo of him with the caption "We got you" to its 8.3 million followers.



"I was excited because it was kind of weird because all we did was make a sign," he said.

His school principal didn't see the tweet, but he did spot Speckman at the ball park. Principal Patrick Versluis was attending the game with family.

"I kind of hollered, 'Hey, you're skipping school' kind of thing and they popped that sign up and it was just complete humor at that point and time," said Versluis.

Speckman said he thought it was funny.

"I wasn't nervous because I know he's such a great principal he wouldn't be mad or anything," he said.

They even posed for a picture with Speckman still holding his sign.

Versluis said he got permission from his boss to take the day off.

"I want to make sure that the message isn't about skipping school. I don't want to condone that. Obviously we did and we made that choice as a family, but I also believe in those experiences," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsschoolprincipalChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Davidson late HR, White Sox top Rays 2-1 for 1st home win
Bears decline to match Cameron Meredith's offer sheet from Saints
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo blames hotel bed for back issues
Forbes: Yankees once again MLB's most valuable franchise
More Sports
Top Stories
Crews battling Hinsdale house fire
Woman killed in crash into South Side bus shelter ID'd
Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for autopilot deadly crash
Chicago twins likely cornerstone of burgeoning case against El Chapo
Trump administration weighing drug testing for food stamps
'Black Panther' inspires first 'WakandaCon' in Chicago
Crystal Lake boy, 6, wins hospital gown design contest
Javier Baez engaged; Cubs player tweets 'She Said Yes!'
Show More
Chicago given $10M to expand predictive policing, officer training
Body found in tote in U-Haul rental truck
Trump warns Russia: "Get ready" for attack on Syria
Man charged with sexual abuse, soliciting 2 teen girls near Lane Tech H.S.
More News