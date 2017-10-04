Bryan Bickell to retire from NHL as Chicago Blackhawk

CHICAGO (WLS) --Bryan Bickell signed a one-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks so he can officially retire from the NHL with his former team.
Bickell was a member of three Stanley Cup champion teams with the Blackhawks.
The 31-year-old Ontario native shared in November of 2016 that he has multiple sclerosis. He was with the Carolina Hurricanes at the time.
"I'm honored to be retiring a Chicago Blackhawk-a team that has given me and my family so many great memories." https://t.co/dw3xgDMAZu— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 4, 2017