Bryan Bickell to retire from NHL as Chicago Blackhawk

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Bryan Bickell watches during practice at the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 5, 2015, in Tampa, Fla.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bryan Bickell signed a one-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks so he can officially retire from the NHL with his former team.

Bickell was a member of three Stanley Cup champion teams with the Blackhawks.

The 31-year-old Ontario native shared in November of 2016 that he has multiple sclerosis. He was with the Carolina Hurricanes at the time.

