Bull riding at Allstate Arena
Cowboys from across the country are coming to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont for the Professional Bull Riders Chicago Invitational. It's the 7th time PBR's Built Ford Tough Series has visited the Chicago area. On January 13-15, 2017, fans can watch 8-second thrill rides on 1,700 pound bulls as the top 35 bull riders do their best to hang on. During Round 1 on Friday, Round 2 on Saturday and Round 3 on Sunday, the bull riders will face one bull each. Following Round 3, the Top 15 riders with the highest cumulative scores after the three rounds will advance to the Built Ford Tough Championship Round for one more ride and a chance at the event title. PBR Rider Luis Blanco and PBR Announcer Matt West joined ABC 7 live from the Allstate Arena to talk about the upcoming events.

PBR Chicago Invitational
Date: January 13 - 15
Hours: Fri. Jan. 13 at 7:45 PM; Sat. Jan. 14 at 6:45 PM; Sun. Jan. 15 at 1:45 PM
Address: Allstate Arena; 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont, IL
Admission: Tickets start at $20

Purchase tickets on-line or at the door.
Visit the Allstate Arena box office, www.Ticketmaster.com, or call (800) 745-3000. Or you can visit www.pbr.com.

http://www.PBR.com
