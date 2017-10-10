SPORTS

Cheerleaders kneel during national anthem

Georgia cheerleaders take a knee during the national anthem. (KTRK)

KENNESAW, Georgia --
Cheerleaders at Kennesaw State University in Georgia took part in the protest of kneeling during the national anthem, and now they are reportedly receiving backlash.

The cheerleaders were not on the field during their game against Texas Southern University last Saturday.

The school's assistant athletic director said the decision to not have the cheerleaders on the field during the TSU game had nothing to do with their protest, but due to restructuring of the game schedule.

However, the county sheriff reportedly told a local station that he will not participate in anymore games if the protest continues.

The national protest was sparked over a year ago by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began silently protesting the national anthem because of police brutality against minorities.

President Trump addressed the NFL last month saying that anyone who doesn't stand during the national anthem should be fired.

