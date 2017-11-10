Chicago announced as host of 2020 NBA All Star Game

The NBA announced on Friday that Chicago has been selected as the host for NBA All-Star 2020. The game will take place on Sunday, February 16 and will mark the third time Chicago has hosted the event. It was last held in Chicago in 1973 and 1988.The announcement was made by NBA Commission Adam Silver at the United Center, the home of the Chicago Bulls, on Friday."Chicago is an iconic city with a storied basketball history. We are thrilled to bring the NBA All-Star Game back," said Silver in a statement.The announcement was also attended by Bulls President Michael Reinsdorf, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr., among others.It will be the first time All-Star festivities are held in the city since 1988, when Michael Jordan dazzled the hometown crowd. "His Airness" took off from the foul line to beat out Dominique Wilkins in an epic slam dunk contest and was MVP in the All-Star game, scoring 40 to lead the East to a 138-133 victory over the West at Chicago Stadium.