SPORTS

Chicago Bears rookies make surprise delivery to season ticket holders

Chicago Bears rookies make a surprise delivery to season ticket holders in Mundelein.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) --
What better way to get Bears' season tickets than from the Bears themselves!

Season ticket holders in Mundelein were sure surprised when they got an unsuspecting knock on their door.

Some of this year's rookies surprised the season ticket holders by delivering their tickets to their homes. They also hooked them up with some Bears goodies!

Members of the group included running back Tarik Cohen, defensive back Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, tight end Adam Shaheen, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and Staley Da Bear.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearsChicagoSouth LoopMundelein
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Kris Bryant to miss series opener vs. Cardinals
Kennedy to feel heat as Royals host White Sox
Red-hot Cubs return home to meet Cardinals
Dolson hits late 3, Sky hand Sparks 1st home loss
More Sports
Top Stories
CPD dispatcher charged with shooting 18-year-old during traffic dispute
AP sources: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns
5 teens who recorded, mocked drowning man will not be charged in his death
Boy dies in hospital after 3 arrested in torture of toddler
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes support payments
3 injured in shootout on Dan Ryan
Man sentenced for pimping women, underage girl
US to bar Americans from traveling to North Korea
Show More
Algonquin residents brace for more flooding along Fox River
Pastor charged with prostitution in Texas
Amber Alert issued for teen with autism after car stolen
Police: Phone scammers pretend to be IRS, claim people owe tax money
Program Note: July 21, 2017 Cubs, General Hospital, Jeopardy
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos