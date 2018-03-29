Chicago Cubs announce Opening Day lineup

The Chicago Cubs have announced their lineup for Opening Day against the Miami Marlins Thursday.Center fielder Ian Happ will lead off for the Cubs, followed by third baseman Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, catcher Willson Contreras, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Addison Russell, right fielder Jason Heyward, second baseman Javy Baez and pitcher Jon Lester.The game will get underway at 11:40 a.m. in Miami.The March 29 start date is the earliest in the history of Major League Baseball, not including international openers. It is also the first time all teams are scheduled to play on Opening Day since 1968. However, Cincinnati did postpone because of rain.The Chicago White Sox are in Kansas City to play the Royals at 3:15 p.m.The Cubs Home Opener takes place on April 9, and you can watch that on ABC7.