Chicago Elite Classic 2017

The 6th Annual Chicago Elite Classic returns to Chicago on Friday and Saturday. (WLS)

For the sixth year, the Chicago Elite Classic showcases local and nationally ranked basketball teams from around the country at the UIC Pavilion this weekend.

And everyone in the WCL audience got a pair of tickets.
Who: 6th Annual Chicago Elite Classic
Where: UIC Pavilion located at 525 S. Racine, Chicago
When: Friday (Games start at 5 p.m.) and Saturday (Games start at 10:30 a.m.)

Tickets Prices - $10 at participating schools and $15 at UIC Pavilion. You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com or at door.

For more information regarding The Chicago Elite Classic please visit us at www.chicagoeliteclassic.com.

The Chicago Elite Classic (CEC) is hosting its Sixth Annual basketball showcase on Friday and Saturday at the University of Illinois at Chicago Pavilion. The top two most prolific high school basket programs in the state of Illinois, 2016 State Champions Whitney Young and 2016 City Champions Simeon co-founded the Chicago Elite Classic in 2012. The CEC showcases local and nationally ranked teams from all around the country and utilizes basketball to promote and encourage a Champions in Life message which focuses on excellence and achievement.
