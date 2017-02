A high school basketball player made her debut on the court in Oklahoma and sent the crowd into a frenzy when she hit the game's last shot.Lainy Fredrickson, who has special needs, is a senior at Norman High School.On Friday, she was given the chance to enter the game for the fina minutes against the school's arch-rival.Fredrickson buried her shot to help to win the game for her team, and the roaring crowd let her hear it.