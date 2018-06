Cubs' Javier Baez, fiancée welcome newborn son

Se los presento después! Baby Baez’s here! 🙏🏽 Gracias Mi Dios Por Otra De Tus Tantas Bendiciones!! pic.twitter.com/6yQWhfT6hQ — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) June 29, 2018

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is a dad!The proud father posted photos holding his new bundle of joy on social media Friday morning - but has not yet revealed the name.He wrote in Spanish, "I'll introduce you later! Baby Baez's here! Thank you my God for another of your many blessings!"In January, Baez and his partner Irmarie Marquez revealed on social media that they were expecting a boy . They announced their engagement in April