SPORTS

Cubs lose to LA Dodgers, 5-2, in Game 1 of NLCS

Cubs fans were disappointed Saturday night after the team's loss to the LA Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. (WLS)

By and Will Jones
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night, 5-2, in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles.

Game 2 is 6:38 p.m. CT on Sunday.

In Game 1, Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing with umpire Mike Winters after a call at the plate was overturned by video review in the seventh inning.

Charlie Culberson of the Los Angeles Dodgers was originally called out at home on a single by Justin Turner. After a review that took 2 minutes, 45 seconds, Culberson was ruled safe due to the way catcher Willson Contreras blocked the plate.

Contreras extended his left leg as he caught the ball, preventing Culberson from touching home as he slid past. Major League Baseball instituted a rule prior to the 2014 season banning catchers from blocking home plate until they have possession of the ball.

After the replay, Maddon stormed out of the dugout and began to argue. Winters, the crew chief, let him make a brief case before tossing him.

CUBS' NLCS ROSTER:

The Cubs roster included pitchers Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Hendricks, Brian Duensing, Jon Lester, Mike Montgomery, John Lackey, Pedro Strop, Jake Arrieta, Hector Rondon, Jose Quintana and Wade Davis. Position players on the NLCS roster are: Tommy La Stella, Albert Almora Jr., Ian Happ, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Avila, Kris Bryant, en Zobrist, Jason Heyward, Leonys Martin, Addison Russell, Jon Jay, Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo.

CUBS NLCS SCHEDULE:
Game 1: Cubs at Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14
Game 2: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15
Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18
Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 (If necessary)
Game 6: Cubs at Dodgers, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 (If necessary)
Game 7: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 (If necessary)

The Chicago Cubs are getting ready to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

