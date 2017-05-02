  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Cubs player Miguel Montero, wife become U.S. citizens

Cubs player Miguel Montero and wife Vanessa become U.S. citizens on May 1 in Chicago. (Twitter/@miggymont26)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cubs catcher Miguel Montero and his wife Vanessa became U.S. citizens on Monday during a ceremony in Chicago.

Montero tweeted a photo of the couple in front of a sign that read "Celebrate Citizenship, Celebrate America." His photo caption read: "i love this 2 countries" with images of the American and Venezuelan flags.

Monday night, Cubs fans cheered Montero as he took the field during their game against the Phillies. He played first base late in the game.

