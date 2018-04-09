Cubs set to open amid snowy weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3318777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Cubs are offering a new $10 ticket lottery inspired by the "Ham for Ham" $10 ticket lottery for the musical "Hamilton."

Updates were made inside the park too, including upgraded dugouts, additional ADA seats and faster wifi.

The Hotel Zachary, located directly across from Wrigley Field, is now open.

It may look and feel like Christmas morning for many Chicagoans as a dusting of snow blankets the Chicago area as the Cubs are due to play their first home game Monday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.ABC7 will kick off opening day with pregame coverage at noon, followed by the game against the Pirates at 1:20 p.m.There are many upgrades and new offerings for fans to enjoy this season.The Chicago Cubs are offering a new ticketing deal inspired by the musical "Hamilton" and its "Ham for Ham" ticket lottery, which offers last-minute tickets for only $10. For every home game of the 2018 season, fans can sign up online starting 48 hours before the game and at least 60 people will be chosen to get a $10 ticket for that game. Why 60 $10 tickets? It's a nod to the Friendly Confines' address at 1060 W. Addison St. There are still single tickets available for those that don't want to roll the dice on the new lottery system.Wrigley Field itself has undergone some major upgrades. Players will enjoy improved dugouts and some additional stretching areas, while fans can enjoy some new food options, faster wifi and the new American Airlines 1914 Club.There are eight new concession stands opening this year with choices ranging from street tacos to prime rib sandwiches.Change has come to the surrounding area as well during the off season.Just last week the new Hotel Zachary opened across the street from Wrigley Field. Named for the architect of Wrigley Field, Zachary Taylor Davis, the hotel has about 175 rooms with spectacular views of the ballpark. Hotel Zachary has six restaurants in the building with food ranging from barbecue to tacos. Cubs fans from near and far can stay at the hotel starting at about $300 on game days and $200 on non-game days.Another change outside Wrigley itself is to the name of the outdoor plaza immediately adjacent to it. Formerly called The Park at Wrigley, the Cubs announced a new name for the area, Gallagher Way, and aim to double the number of events held there."I think the great majority of our neighbors are supportive of what we're doing here in the ward," said Julian Green, a spokesman for the Cubs. "We're really doing something good here for the community. We're adding to the quality of life, we're enhancing the economics of the community. ... We're hopeful that if we can get past the obstructionists and some of the barriers that are put up by our local alderman, we can do some really good things here."