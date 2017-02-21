SPORTS

Cubs single-game tickets go on presale Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Single-game tickets for the Cubs season go on presale Tuesday.

At noon, Cubs can buy tickets at Cubs.com as part of the Mastercard pre-sale. Mastercard holders will pay a 15 percent premium and non-Mastercard holders will pay a 20 percent premium.

The Mastercard pre-sale lasts until midnight Wednesday.

Single-game tickets go up for general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at www.cubs.com, the MLB.com Ballpark app or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).

The Cubs have announced the full schedule of more than 40 promotional items, including replica jerseys from the 1908 Cubs, and bobbleheads of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell, Javier Baez, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester.

"With more than 40 promotional giveaways available to our fans this season, we're excited to provide an opportunity to relive many of the defining moments from our 2016 championship season while still offering traditional fan favorites like throwback jerseys, retired number flags, T-shirts and caps," said Cubs Vice President of Marketing Alison Miller. "Many of these games promise to be a hot ticket, so we encourage fans to purchase early this year to secure tickets to their must-have dates."

For more on the promotional schedule, click here.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sammy Sosa has some regrets but won't beg for return
Vote: NBA's second-half burning questions
WVU's Bob Huggins: On-court scare caused by defibrillator going off
Kings GM Vlade Divac on DeMarcus Cousins trade: 'I had a better deal 2 days ago'
More Sports
Top Stories
Court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch to Chicago
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Arrest warrants issued in disappearance of Streator woman
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Show More
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Burger King, Tim Hortons parent to buy Popeyes for $1.8B
CTA rider says woman carrying bedbug-infested bag got back on train
CPD: 5 killed, 32 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos